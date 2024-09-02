The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has criticized the state Home Department for what it calls a biased and selective response to the ongoing conflict in the region. The Committee expressed deep dissatisfaction with the government's focus on the recent Koutruk incident, accusing the administration of ignoring the widespread violence inflicted on Kuki-Zo civilians by Meitei militants and affiliated groups.

It also referred to the sophisticated weaponry used by groups such as Arambai Tenggol, including drones, bombs and military-grade mortar. Such attacks, the CoTU stated, have been done consistently and impunitively. The Committee pointed out that in a viral audio recording, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh reportedly conceded that the militants do use such weapons, as proof of the knowledge of the state government yet inaction.

The Committee accused the government of attempting to appease the valley community through wrongful labeling of the Kuki-Zo people as terrorists, even when their action had been that of defense during an ambush perpetrated by Meitei militants along the Kangpokpi-Churachandpur route on September 1, 2024.

CoTU then termed the state's stand as a "biased and insensitive assessment" and warned that further combined operations from the Home Department would be resisted at all costs by the Kuki-Zo community. The Committee also called upon mainstream media to verify sources before publication to ensure a balanced reporting without spreading misinformation.

Meanwhile, the Manipur government has severely condemned the armed attack by suspected Kuki militants on the residents of Koutruk village in Imphal West which took place on September 1.



The attack with the help of drones, bombs and sophisticated arms and ammunition left two people, including a woman dead and many injured.

The State Government has felt gravely concerned with this act of terror at a time when serious efforts were underway to restore peace and normalcy in the region. This is viewed as a violent act on the lines of undermining the process of peace initiatives with an attack on defenseless villagers.

The government has severely condemned the attack, reiterating that such incidents would not be tolerated. Immediate actions have been taken to bring the situation under control and to book those behind such heinous attacks. The State Government is firm in its determination for the upkeep of peace and security for its citizens.

Meanwhile, Manipur Police took to X to confirm the incident: "In an unprecedented attack in Koutruk, Imphal West, alleged Kuki militants have deployed several RPGs via high-tech drones. While bomb-carrying drones have been used on many occasions in general warfares, this recent deployment of drones to drop explosives on security forces and the civilians at large marks a serious escalation.

This can include highly professionalized individuals who operate with some level of technical expertise and support. The authorities are taking the situation extremely seriously, and police contingency plans are in place to meet any eventuality.

Further, 01 (one) civilian identified as Ngangbam Surbala (31 yrs) succumbed to bullet injuries sustained in the attack while her 8 years old daughter was injured on her arm. Also, 02 (two) police personnel and 03 (three) civilian sustained injuries in the ongoing incident"