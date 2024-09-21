The Committee on Tribal Unity (CoTU) has strongly refuted claims made by Manipur's Security Advisor, Kuldeep Singh, about the alleged influx of 900 Kuki refugees from Myanmar. Labeling the accusations as "preposterous," the CoTU condemned the statement as part of an ethno-centric narrative fueled by the Meitei-majority government, led by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh.

The CoTU pointed to an incident in August 2023, where over 200 Meitei refugees of Myanmarese origin were allegedly brought into Manipur under the leadership of Biren Singh and his son-in-law, RK Imo Singh, an MLA from Sagolband Constituency. These refugees were reportedly fleeing persecution by pro-democracy forces after supporting Myanmar's military junta.

The CoTU expressed concerns over the involvement of valley-based insurgent groups (VBIGs) in Manipur’s ethnic conflict. Groups like the KCP, KYKL, and UNLF, all operating from Myanmar, were identified as significant threats to India's national security.

The Committee urged the Indian government to expedite peace negotiations with Kuki-Zo insurgent groups,

Earlier on September 20, Security Advisor to the Chief Minister of Manipur, Kuldiep Singh confirmed the infiltration of approximately 900 well-trained Kuki militants from Myanmar. Addressing the media today, Singh said that the police department is treating this alarming development with utmost seriousness, implementing necessary precautionary measures to counter potential threats.

Also Read: Manipur: Colleges in Kangpokpi celebrate academic success amid conflict

Singh’s statements come in response to recent intelligence inputs suggesting a coordinated attack planned for September 28. He announced that a Strategic Operation Group meeting was convened on September 18, involving top officials from various security agencies, including the Army, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, to address these grave security concerns.

"Border security forces, particularly the Assam Rifles, have been placed on high alert in districts bordering Myanmar, such as Pherzawl, Churachandpur, and Kamjong," Singh said. He highlighted the urgent need to monitor areas where militants may possess licensed firearms and explosives, particularly amidst ongoing construction activities.

The Security Advisor criticized former DG PC Nair’s claim regarding the absence of drone usage in recent bombings, labeling it as "his understanding and his problem." Singh indicated that criminal action could follow if formal complaints are filed regarding Nair's statements.

To enhance security measures, Singh reported the deployment of advanced anti-drone systems and jammers, with security forces successfully jamming 15 to 17 drones. Recent security operations have also led to the recovery of seven improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in vulnerable areas.