Manipur: Kuki-Zo village volunteers issue warning to Naga insurgent group over alleged attacks

The Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers Central Defence Committee (KZVV-CDC), issued a warning against the Naga Revolutionary Eastern Front (NREF), stating that its cadres would be treated as hostile elements if found operating in or around Kuki-Zo areas.

In a press statement, the KZVV-CDC accused the outfit of playing what it termed a “dangerous and destabilising role” in the escalating tensions across Manipur’s Ukhrul–Kamjong–Kangpokpi fringe belt. It alleged that the NREF is operating with covert support from certain valley-based underground groups and is attempting to incite unrest and strain relations between Kuki and Naga communities.



Calling the development alarming, the Committee claimed that such actions are part of a calculated attempt to disrupt inter-community harmony in sensitive areas.

The statement comes in the wake of the abduction and killing of two Kuki-Zo villagers earlier this month.

According to the Committee, the two men were abducted on March 11 while repairing water supply pipelines and were found dead in a forest area the following morning. The KZVV-CDC described the killings as “barbaric and inhumane” and held NREF cadres responsible for the incident.



The organisation also recalled the August 18, 2023 killing of three Kuki-Zo Village Volunteers at Thawai Kuki village, alleging that militants linked to valley-based underground networks were involved. It claimed that the pattern of targeted attacks suggests a broader attempt to destabilise the region.



“In light of continued provocations and targeted violence, any presence of NREF cadres within or around Kuki-Zo areas will be treated as a direct threat,” the statement said, adding that the group would take decisive action in defence of its people.



At the same time, the KZVV-CDC appealed to Naga communities not to be influenced by what it described as “fringe and disruptive elements,” and urged all communities to deny shelter or support to the outfit in the interest of maintaining peace and stability.



Reaffirming its position, the Committee stated that while it remains committed to safeguarding communal harmony, it would respond firmly to any threat against Kuki-Zo areas.