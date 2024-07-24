Women's organisations from the Kuki-Zo community have submitted a memorandum to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, calling for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the alleged extra-judicial killings of three youths by Assam Police.

The Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights and Hmar Women Association jointly penned the memorandum, detailing their concerns about the deaths of Lallungawi Hmar, Lalbieklien Hmar, and K. Joshua Lalrinsang in Cachar district of Assam.

"We are completely shocked by the appalling facts that have come to light during our inquiry," stated Rebecca Hmar, President of the Hmar Women Association. The memorandum alleges gross violations of human rights and fundamental protections guaranteed by the Constitution.

The women's groups argue that video evidence contradicts the official police narrative of a shootout with militants. "The Assam Police lied regarding the cause of death of the victims, which we believe they did so to evade any further investigation that could expose the heinous crimes they had committed," the memorandum asserts.

"The videos clearly show the men cooperating during the arrest. They posed no threat to anyone," the memorandum read.

In response to these allegations, protests erupted across several locations today. Simultaneous rallies were held in Churachandpur, Senvon, Chandel, Jiribam, and Haflong in Assam with thousands demanding justice for the deceased. The participants of the rally organised by the Kuki Women Organisation for Human Rights and Hmar Women Union walked from Muolvaiphei playground to the Wall of Remembrance near the peace ground.