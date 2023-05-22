Alleging prolonged silence from the Centre Government, the Kukis staged a sit-in protest today in Kangpokpi, seeking immediate intervention to address their grievances amidst the ongoing Manipur crisis. Thousands of predominantly Kuki women gathered at Brig. M. Thomas ground, holding placards and banners that voiced their concerns over the violence in Manipur.

The protest, organized by the Committee on Tribals Unity, Sadar Hills, also saw the participation of internally displaced persons relocated to Kangpokpi district. Janghaolun Haokip, Convenor of the Media Cells, Committee on Tribals Unity, Sadar Hills, questioned the Centre Government's silence and lack of attention toward the alleged targeted ethnic cleansing against the Kuki community in Manipur.

Haokip further highlighted the failure of the Manipur Government, with Chief Minister N. Biren Singh admitting to it. He questioned why the Chief Minister had not been removed from his position despite acknowledging his government's failure. Haokip also called for the immediate declaration of Arambai Tengol and Meitei Leepun as outlaw organizations, given their possession of over 4000 confiscated government weapons.

The Kuki community emphasized that peace and harmony were unlikely unless they were separated from the valley. They expressed a loss of faith in the current government and their neighboring Meitei community. Haokip urged the Centre Government to take legal action against the Chief Minister for labeling the Kukis as illegal immigrants and foreigners, despite historical records and books disproving such claims.

Furthermore, Haokip called upon the Centre Government to intervene promptly and facilitate the separation of the Kuki tribal community from the valley, emphasizing the need for normalcy and peace between the two communities.

The Committee on Tribals Unity, Sadar Hills, announced plans to organize similar sit-in protests at various locations across the district to further highlight their concerns.

During the protest, internally displaced persons shared their personal stories of suffering and loss. They held Chief Minister N. Biren Singh responsible for the violence and killings, accusing him of failing to protect his people and igniting a communal war. Displaced women expressed their disappointment in the Chief Minister, who they believed showed bias towards the Meitei community and treated the Kuki tribal people as aliens.

In the face of fabrications and misinformation, the internally displaced women emphasized the need for genuine actions rather than on-screen performances. They reiterated that the majority Meitei community's attempts to undermine and discriminate against them were baseless. The displaced women urged the Chief Minister to focus on fostering peace rather than driving away the tribal population.