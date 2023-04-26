Kumram village under the Phungyar sub-division of Kamjong district was recognized by Lok Sabha MP (Outer) Dr Lorho S Pfoze as a model village under the Saansad Adarsh Gram Yojana (SAGY), said an official statement.

Located in a very remote area around 118 kms from Imphal, it is the first-ever village to be developed as a model village for the district.

The launching program, organized by the District Administration Kamjong, was held on April 26 at the Kumram village playground which was attended by Dr Lorho as the chief guest; MLA of Phungyar AC K Leishiyo as the guest of honour; Deputy Commissioner Rangnamei Rang Peter as the functional president; and village headman N Isaac as the special guest.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Dr Lorho instructed the DLOs of the district to play their roles effectively to develop Kumram as a model village.

''Each household should have a good sanitation system, good power and water supply, and health and hygiene and all the children should be educated with good education system including smart classes. But above all of these, all the villagers should undergo a change in their attitudes to become ‘model citizens’ to other villages and to the rest of the state and the nation,'' he added.

He also appealed the villagers not to resort to poppy and ganja cultivation for easy money and keeping in mind the harm it will do to future generations, and urged them not to degrade the natural ecosystem and our environment.

On the other hand, MLA Leishiyo expressed his gratitude to the MP for selecting to adopt Kumram from all the rest of the villages in the hills to develop as a model village.

''Kumram used to be lacking behind in every aspect of infrastructure, but with this project, it will be a developed village with all the modern amenities,'' he added.

He also said that the Kamjong is a very vast district of around 2400 sq km but with a little population of around 50, 000 all the parts of the district still remain very backward and there is not a single urbanized village yet.

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