Manipur: Kwakta residents raise allegations over mismanagement and unauthorised sale of government land

Residents and stakeholders of Kwakta, Moirang, in Bishnupur district have submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur, raising serious allegations regarding the management, upgrading, and purported unauthorised sale of government land belonging to Kwakta Government High School.

The memorandum highlights concerns over recent developments linked to Kwakta Government High School, one of 19 schools earmarked for upgradation to Higher Secondary status. Residents allege that on January 20, 2025, a gathering was held at the Kwakta Municipal Council, organized by the local MLA, where a so-called “Construction Committee” was formed to oversee the construction of the new Higher Secondary School structure. The committee reportedly decided that the land occupied by the existing school should be sold and was empowered to determine the sale price — a decision allegedly made without consultation with the Department of Education or other competent government authorities.

An official response obtained under the Right to Information (RTI) Act from the Zonal Education Officer (Zone IV, Bishnupur) appears to contradict the allegations. The RTI stated that no Construction Committee had been officially formed, and the government land had not been cleared for sale. The formal School Management and Development Committee (SMDC) for the 2025-26 academic session was only constituted on April 5, 2025, long after the alleged decisions by the unofficial committee.

The memorandum describes the committee’s actions as a circumvention of legal procedures, terming the proposed sale of government land as “unauthorised and potentially illegal.” Residents have urged that the existing site of the school continue to serve as a Junior High School for classes I-VIII to meet the educational needs of the local community.

The community has called on the Governor to launch an immediate and impartial inquiry, safeguard government property, and take necessary action against individuals responsible for the alleged irregularities. According to residents, failure to act could compromise both the integrity of government property and the educational progress of students in Kwakta.