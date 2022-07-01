Search operations by the Indian Army continue at the incident site at Tupul, Manipur. A total of 10 dead bodies were recovered today. 18 rescued including civilians and soldiers of the Territorial Army from the landslide-hit railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district today as per an official source. At least 19 dead and over 55 went missing after a massive landslide hit the railway construction site on Wednesday night.

In a statement, the Army said Assam Rifles and Territorial Army troops carried out the rescue operations throughout the day in the general area of the Tupul railway station, in spite of inclement weather. 10 columns have been pressed into the search operation by the army. Synergized and the joint operational task force are coordinating the efforts to remove the mud and boulders.

Manipur Landslide

The civil administration has cautioned civilians as causalities are being reported and dozens are buried alive. The flow of the Ejai river has also been obstructed by the debris, creating a dam-like storage condition that if breached will wreak havoc on the low-lying areas of Noney district headquarter.

The situation is still tense and thereby district administration had issued a notice to the general public not to come out near the river. Travelers are also advised to avoid NH37 road due to multiple blockades. Chief Minister of Manipur N Biren Singh has visited the Landslide area and ensured possible assistance from the state government of Manipur.