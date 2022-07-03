Indian Army, Assam Rifles, Territorial Amy, SDRF and NDRF personnel are continuing search operations at Tupul, Manipur, despite adverse weather conditions owing to heavy rains and fresh landslides last night.

Bodies of 37 people have been found so far from under the debris, including 3 more on Sunday. Among them are 24 Territorial Army personnel and 13 civilians, a defence spokesperson in Guwahati said. Search operations are underway for another 25 people.

Through Wall Radar and search rescue dogs have been added to hasten the search operation.

Seven personnel of Territorial Army were sent to respective home stations by IAF aircraft and an Indian Army helicopter to Kolkata, Bagdogra, and Agartala, respectively. They were paid full military honors by GOC Red Shield Division and IG IGAR (South) at Imphal today morning.

Relentless efforts to search for remaining seven missing Territorial Army personnel and 21 civilians will continue.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister N Biren Singh has said the authorities should reassess the under-construction railway project linking Jiribam to Imphal.

It needs mention here that a massive landslide occurred due to incessant rains which caused damage to the Tupul station building of the ongoing Jiribam – Imphal new line project. The landslide disrupted the railway track formation and the camps of the workers. Many territorial army soldiers have also perished.

“We are also very much concerned after this incident because hill soil, particularly in Manipur, is very soft. The railway people are expert. They are having geological expert – everyone is expert. But unfortunately, this kind of incident has taken place then they need to re look again, reinvestigate. Because of this, the target of railway reaching Imphal by 23rd December will be a little bit delayed,” Biren Singh said responding to a query.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force has tweeted that the number of retrieved bodies has now risen to 33. Originally, at least 81 people were buried in the debris.

The 81 missing people included 43 Territorial Army personnel, 23 staff and workers of Venkata Sai Construction (VSC), three each of railway and BIPL, five villagers, and four unidentified persons.

The devastating landslide hit the 107 Territorial Army (TA) camp located at Tupul railway construction camp at Makhuam area of Noney district in the intervening night