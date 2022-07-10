Indian Railway department engineer Kamlesh Talukdar’s body was finally recovered yesterday from the site of the landslide in Manipur’s Noney.

The search and rescue team recovered the badly decomposed body in the afternoon, around 3.30 pm.

Kamlesh Talukdar, 37, went missing after the tragic landslide in Manipur on the night of June 29.

Kamlesh Talukdar, who was an engineer of Indian Railways working at the construction of Jiribam-Imphal New Railway Line in Manipur, hailed from Golakganj in Dhubri district.

The death toll from the devastating landslide at the railway line construction camp in Manipur’s Noney district rose to 50 yesterday, day 11 of the search and rescue operation. Officials said 11 missing persons were yet to be traced.

The search and rescue operation will continue further.Three officials of the railways were victims of the massive landslide that struck the railway construction camp and 107 Territorial Army at Makhuam village in Noney district in the wee hours of June 30.

The dead body of two officials had already been retrieved from the debris of the landslide. As many as 79 people, mostly personnel of the TA stationed at the railway line construction camp to protect the officials and workers engaged in the project, were affected by the landslide.