Search operations by the Indian Army continue at the incident site at Tupul, Manipur, where 20 bodies have been recovered so far. At least 24 people have died and over 38 went missing after a massive landslide hit the railway construction site on Wednesday night.

In a positive development, 13 personnel of the Territorial Army including civilians were rescued from the landslide-hit railway construction site in Manipur's Noney district today.

Manipur landslide update

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh visited the catastrophe scene with top Army and civil authorities. As officials struggle owing to rainfall and other factors, a thorough Wall Radar is being used to detect the presence of persons buried in the rubble.

Manipur Landslide

“Visited the site in Tupul which was severely devastated by the landslide yesterday and took stock of the rescue operations. Heavy machineries along with ‘Through Wall Imaging Radar’ have also been deployed to expedite the operation”, Biren Singh wrote on his Twitter, sharing an update about the rescue operations.

Visited the site in Tupul which was severely devastated by the landslide yesterday and took stock of the rescue operations. Heavy machineries along with ‘Through Wall Imaging Radar’ have also been deployed to expedite the operation. pic.twitter.com/Zgt2d9i6xq — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) July 1, 2022

The Chief Minister has announced a compensation package of Rs 5 lakh for each of those killed and Rs 50,000 for those injured. He also ensured possible assistance from the state government of Manipur.

Ministers from the state government, local MLAs, and officials are also camping in the landslide-affected areas of Tupul to oversee the rescue operation, which could continue for a few more days.