A landslide in Dimthanlong village, Tamenglong Ward No. 3, claimed the lives of a mother and her child last night, July 29.

Additionally, one person, identified as Ringsinlung Kahmei, has been critically injured in the incident.

Taking to his X handle, Manipur CM wrote, "Deeply saddened to learn about the tragic loss of a mother and her child due to the landslide that occurred last night in Dimthanlong village, Tamenglong Ward No. 3. My heart goes out to the bereaved family. Our thoughts are with Mr. Ringsinlung Kahmei, who has been critically injured in this incident. We are taking immediate steps to ensure he receives the necessary medical attention and advanced care."



Also Read: Manipur CM N Biren Singh meets PM Modi in New Delhi: Reports

Amidst opposition accusations that Manipur has been neglected in the Union Budget, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh has firmly rebutted the claims. Addressing the concerns, Singh stated, "It's their petty politics. Manipur has already received not less than Rs 250 crore for hailstorms and floods, and we have already distributed it to the people."

The opposition's criticism focused on the perceived lack of financial allocation for Manipur in the recent budget. However, Singh said that substantial funds have already been allocated and effectively utilized to address natural disaster impacts.

The controversy escalated earlier on July 23 when Lok Sabha MP Dr. Angomcha Bimol Akoijam condemned the Union Budget 2024 for allegedly neglecting Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Manipur. Dr. Akoijam criticized the budget for its failure to include flood relief or a rehabilitation package for IDPs, exclaiming, “Absence thy name is Manipur—that’s what this budget says! There is no mention of flood relief or a rehabilitation package for IDPs in our state.”