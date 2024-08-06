A devastating landslide struck a family in Ahmedabad village under Jiribam District, early this morning leaving one person dead and four injured.

As per the information received, a heartbreaking incident occurred around 3 am when a landslide from a nearby hillock crashed into the family’s home.

Ten-year-old Nurmona Begum was killed instantly, while her family members— Rani Begum (35), Gulsana Begum (18), Md. Selim Uddin (16), and Sumita Begum (8)— sustained injuries.



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Critically injured Sumita Begum has been transferred to Silchar Medical Hospital for urgent treatment. The family’s house lies very close to the hillock and was particularly vulnerable to the landslide, which was triggered by incessant rainfall over the past few days.

Local authorities responded promptly, rushing to the scene to provide necessary support to the affected family. Relief operations are underway, with efforts focused on ensuring the safety and well-being of the survivors.