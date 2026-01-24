Manipur: Large cache of arms, ammunition recovered in coordinated operations across Imphal West and East

Security forces recovered a substantial cache of arms, ammunition, communication equipment, and combat gear from multiple locations in Imphal West and Imphal East districts over the last two days.

According to official sources, on January 23, security personnel conducted a search operation in the adjoining areas of Ngairangbam and Khongakhul villages under Patsoi Police Station in Imphal West district, leading to the recovery of a modified .303 rifle with magazine, a locally made single-barrel breech-loading (SBBL) firearm, five pistols with magazines, an air pistol, and a No. 36 high-explosive grenade. The forces also seized 20 rounds of .303 ammunition, a Baofeng hand-held communication set with charger, and a bulletproof jacket cover from the site.

In a separate operation carried out on January 22, 2026, security forces recovered an even larger haul from the foothills of the Chanung Hill Range under Sagolmang Police Station in Imphal East district. The recovered items included a .303 rifle with magazine, an SLR without magazine, eight SBBL firearms, a revolver, a .22 pistol with magazine, and 24 rounds of live ammunition of various calibres.

The seizure further included five tube launching devices, six lathode shells, an MK-13T cartridge, and multiple Baofeng walkie-talkie sets with batteries and chargers, indicating the presence of organised and well-equipped elements. In addition, security forces recovered camouflage uniforms and accessories, including helmets, pants, shirts, sweatshirts, belts, and hats, suggesting preparedness for sustained armed activity.

Officials stated that the recoveries form part of intensified security operations aimed at neutralising armed threats, preventing violence, and restoring normalcy in the region. Further investigation is underway to identify the individuals or groups linked to the seized weapons, while search operations continue in surrounding areas.