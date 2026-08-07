Manipur launches eight land portals, app to digitise 50-year-old records

The Manipur government on August 7 launched eight online portals and the LR Manipur mobile application to digitise land records and streamline services offered by the Land Resources Department.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh launched the digital platforms at the MSFDS, Palace Compound in Imphal.

Speaking at the event, the chief minister said the department had long faced difficulties managing land records that were more than 50 years old, with many documents in poor condition. He said the new portals and mobile application would help address these challenges by digitising records and improving access to land-related services.

He said the initiative would strengthen transparency and accountability in maintaining land records and acknowledged the efforts of officials involved in developing the digital platforms and converting legacy records into digital format.

The eight portals launched are the Permission for Registration Portal, Change of Land Use Portal, Allotment of Land Portal, Land Acquisition Portal, GIS-based Management of Villages Portal, Single Digital Gateway, Revenue Court Case Management System (RCCMS) and Online Payment of Land Revenue through Loucha Pathap.

The launch programme was attended by Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam, Art and Culture Minister Kh. Loken Singh, Land Resources Secretary Th. Kiran Kumar Singh, deputy commissioners, sub-divisional officers and other officials.