Manipur launches first-ever online water billing portal

The Public Health & Engineering Department (PHED), Manipur, launched its first-ever online billing portal for water tariff payments on August 26, covering Imphal Municipal Corporation (IMC) areas and Greater Imphal.

The launch took place at the PHED Main Office, Khoyathong, Imphal West. The portal is accessible at https://bills.phedmanipur.com.

The new platform allows registered consumers and households with water meters to pay bills online. Since its trial run in January 2025, with 50,498 water meters installed, the department has generated over Rs 91 lakh in revenue.

The portal aims to provide accurate and transparent billing with 24x7 access to past bill history and payments. It also offers multiple digital payment options, instant alerts for new bills and due dates, water conservation information, and a quick grievance redressal mechanism.

The system will reduce manpower requirements for bill preparation and distribution, and a new tariff structure based on household water consumption will be introduced soon. New connections can also be applied for online, with the helpline number 080-4567-4629 available for assistance.

Addressing the launch, PHED Secretary Hungyo Worshang (IAS) said the initial focus would be on IMC and Greater Imphal areas and urged residents to contact the Water Supply Maintenance Divisions for new water meter installations—Division I at Khoyathong for Imphal West and Division II at Porompat for Imphal East.

Chief Engineer Shangreiphao Vashum, Superintending Engineer (Urban) Thokchom Bebina Devi, and other officials were present during the launch event.