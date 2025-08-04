Manipur launches first 'Rural Roots Market' to empower women entrepreneurs

In a bid to enhance grassroots economic empowerment and promote direct market access for rural women, the Manipur State Rural Livelihoods Mission (MSRLM), under the Department of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj, Government of Manipur, launched the first-ever ‘Rural Roots Market’ at Leimapokpam Makha Leikai Community Hall in Nambol, Bishnupur.

Organised by the Senmitlon Sinnai Village Level Federation (VLF), the market witnessed enthusiastic participation from the public and showcased a wide variety of handloom, handicraft, clothing, jute products, fresh vegetables, and traditional local delicacies—all directly sold by Self-Help Group (SHG) members, bypassing middlemen and ensuring fair pricing for both producers and customers.

Gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, N. Bandana Devi, Secretary of Skill, Labour, Employment & Entrepreneurship and State Mission Director, MSRLM, hailed the event as the realisation of a long-awaited dream. “The Rural Roots Market enables SHG members to engage directly with buyers, better understand market demand, and refine their products accordingly. This initiative not only increases their earnings but also expands their market reach,” she stated.

She advocated for the regular organisation of such markets ideally on a monthly basis and especially near highways and high-footfall zones—to combat issues like unsold inventory and connect producers with a broader customer base.

Calling MSRLM a “silent revolution”, Bandana Devi emphasized its transformative role in empowering women, particularly from vulnerable communities, by making them financially self-reliant and socially empowered. “Empowering women at the grassroots level builds stronger families and communities,” she asserted.

Pooja Elangbam, Deputy Commissioner of Bishnupur and District Mission Director of MSRLM, echoed the sentiment, stressing the administration’s commitment to rural transformation through inter-departmental convergence. “Markets like these offer an ideal platform to showcase the talents and entrepreneurial spirit of women. Once product quality and packaging are standardised, there’s potential for both national and international export,” she added.

The DC encouraged women to support each other and stressed the importance of co-managing families through financial independence. “MSRLM is playing a pivotal role in helping women gain that financial agency,” she said.

Members of various SHGs shared emotional testimonials about their journeys highlighting how SHG membership has boosted their confidence, improved household income, and provided them with a renewed sense of purpose.

The event also saw the presence of Waikhom Romabai, Divisional Forest Officer, as Guest of Honour, and Mutum Bebina Devi, President of the Senmitlon Sinnai VLF, who presided over the function.