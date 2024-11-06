Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh launched a state-sponsored coaching initiative today, November 6, that will fully fund preparation courses for medical and engineering entrance examinations, marking a significant step toward improving access to professional education in the northeastern state.

The programme will provide 63 selected students, with free online coaching through partnerships with leading institutes Aakash Educational Services and FIIT JEE. Each student received a tablet device to facilitate their participation in interactive virtual classes.

Breaking down the initial cohort, 33 students will prepare for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for medical admissions, while 30 will focus on the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for engineering programmes.

The initiative builds on Manipur's existing educational reforms, including the School Fagathansi Mission which has upgraded 120 schools, with plans to add 120 more. The state has also enhanced its higher education infrastructure through the College Fagathansi Mission.

Singh also highlighted an upcoming opportunity through the Prime Minister's Internship Scheme, which allocates 76 positions for Manipur youth. The year-long internships will provide hands-on experience and a monthly allowance of Rs 5,000.

Further, the state will soon publish "Know Manipur," a comprehensive guide to the region's general knowledge, aimed at better preparing students for competitive examinations.

The selected students will also participate in environmental conservation efforts through tree planting under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.

Ministers, MLAs, the Chief Secretary, and representatives from the partnering educational institutions attended the launch event.