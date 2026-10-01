Manipur launches Holistic Progress Card, digital test management system under NEP 2020

Manipur has introduced the Holistic Progress Card (HPC) for secondary-stage students and the Integrated Test Management System (ITMS) to strengthen competency-based assessment in schools in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

The two initiatives were formally launched by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Manipur (COHSEM) at a programme held at Classic Grande in Imphal on Thursday. The initiatives are being implemented under the guidance of PARAKH-NCERT, New Delhi.

The HPC will initially be introduced in 46 schools across Manipur in a phased manner. Developed under the NCERT-PARAKH framework, the progress card is designed to assess students beyond conventional examination scores by documenting their academic and broader developmental progress through continuous and holistic evaluation.

At the secondary stage, the HPC will be used as part of formative and continuous assessment. The existing Higher Secondary Education examination conducted by COHSEM will continue as part of the summative assessment system.

The 360-degree assessment framework will cover multiple aspects of student development, including self-assessment, time management, future plans and aspirations, skills and competencies, project work, classroom participation, and engagement in online and other learning activities.

The Integrated Test Management System, meanwhile, is a digital platform for creating and managing a competency-based question bank. It is aimed at strengthening competency-based assessment in summative examinations and aligning testing practices with the objectives of NEP 2020.

According to COHSEM, Manipur is among the early adopters of ITMS in the country and is one of the first smaller state education boards to adopt the system. The platform has been developed and implemented in-house by the COHSEM IT team and is based on the PARAKH Taxonomy, which provides a structured framework for developing, managing and using competency-based assessment items.

Addressing the programme, Manipur government spokesperson and MLA Th Radheshyam Singh called for measures to make schools more engaging for students and promote innovative approaches to teaching and learning.

“Let us make school a place of attraction,” Radheshyam said, while emphasising the importance of discipline, respect and innovative teaching methods.

He also advocated greater use of activity-based learning and encouraged teachers to treat students' mistakes as opportunities for learning rather than relying solely on conventional homework and classroom instruction.

“Love your profession and do your job with passion,” he said, highlighting the role of teachers in supporting students and advancing the objectives of holistic learning.

The programme was attended by Radheshyam Singh, Commissioner (Education) Ningthoujam Geoffrey, and COHSEM Chairman Takhellambam Ojit Singh. Professor Indrani Bhaduri, CEO and Head of PARAKH, NCERT, New Delhi, joined the programme online.