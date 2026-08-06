Manipur launches initiative to develop Kangpokpi into high-value turmeric production hub

In a bid to strengthen the rural economy and promote sustainable agriculture in Manipur's hill districts, Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen on Thursday, August 6 launched a high-level workshop on Turmeric Cultivation and Value Chain Development in Kangpokpi, outlining a roadmap to transform the district into a major turmeric production and processing hub.

The workshop, held at the SH-ADC Office in Kangpokpi, was organised by the Office of the Deputy Chief Minister in collaboration with the Tribal Affairs and Hills Department and experts from CSIR-Jorhat. It focused on promoting turmeric cultivation as a sustainable livelihood option and developing an integrated value chain for the crop.

Addressing farmers, government officials and other stakeholders, Kipgen said turmeric cultivation has the potential to emerge as a key driver of economic growth in the hill districts by restoring livelihoods, strengthening rural resilience and creating long-term income opportunities, particularly in conflict-affected areas.

She said the initiative aims to encourage farmers to shift from illicit cultivation to legal, commercially viable agriculture while fostering a comprehensive turmeric ecosystem encompassing cultivation, processing, packaging, branding and marketing.

According to officials, the programme is expected to generate employment through value addition and agro-based industries, while improving farmers' incomes by enhancing market access and promoting entrepreneurship.

The technical session was led by Dr Mohan Lal and Dr Jatin Kalita, Senior Principal Scientists from CSIR-Jorhat, who outlined scientific approaches for expanding turmeric cultivation in Kangpokpi through improved farming techniques, quality processing methods and market-oriented production systems.

The workshop also featured an interactive session with farmers and stakeholders, followed by discussions on an implementation strategy, action plan and timeline for expanding turmeric cultivation across Manipur's hill districts.

Officials said the initiative is part of the state's broader strategy to promote high-value legal crops, strengthen rural entrepreneurship and reduce dependence on unsustainable and illicit economic activities. By integrating processing, branding and marketing with production, the government aims to establish a robust turmeric value chain capable of generating employment, increasing farm incomes and attracting agro-industrial investment in the region.