Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced several ambitious wetland conservation projects during Manipur's state-level World Wetlands Day celebration at Leishang Hiden, revealing plans for multiple river rejuvenation efforts worth over Rs 700 crore.

The state government is moving forward with the notification of seven critical wetlands under the Wetlands Management and Conservation Rules 2017, marking a significant step in environmental protection. These wetlands span multiple districts and include the Kachouphung wetland in Kamjong and the Pumlen-Khoidum Pat in Kakching.

Forest Minister Th. Biswajit Singh stated that various human activities and unethical use of natural resources for personal benefits among individuals had caused degradation of the environment and climate change. He emphasised the urgent need for public awareness about wetland preservation, particularly noting the concerning loss of spring sources in hill areas.

The Chief Minister highlighted ongoing environmental initiatives, including the Rs 650 crore Lamphelpat Waterbody rejuvenation project and the successful treatment of household waste along the Nambul River. The treated water is now being repurposed for agriculture, demonstrating practical environmental solutions.

At Leishang Hiden itself, a Rs 12.81 crore development project is underway for the eastern section, with plans to add recreational facilities including walking paths and open gyms on the western side.

The ceremony, organized under the UN theme "Protecting Wetlands for our common future," also saw the release of "Wetlands of Manipur Version-1.0" and included award presentations for various wetland-related competitions.

To address water scarcity, the state has installed over 500 ground drilling pumps through the Minor Irrigation Department. Additional projects worth Rs. 86 crore are planned for the beautification of the Imphal and Kongba Rivers.