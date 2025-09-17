Manipur launches portal to address citizens’ grievances related to government services

The Manipur government on September 17 launched the “Nation First @75 Campaign” alongside an online grievance redressal portal aimed at improving citizen engagement and service delivery, officials said.

Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla inaugurated the campaign and the ‘GovConnect Manipur’ portal at Raj Bhavan in the presence of Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah, and senior officials.

The campaign, part of the state’s efforts under Viksit Bharat Viksit Manipur, focuses on rural development, women’s empowerment, skill-building, and digital governance, aligning with the national Swasth Nari Sashakt Pariwar Abhiyan (SNSPA). Running from September 17 to October 2, it will target initiatives in environment, entrepreneurship, fitness, Atmanirbhar Bharat, Fit India, PMJANMAN, Aspirational Districts, and local industry promotion under Vocal for Local and Make in India.

GovConnect Manipur provides 24x7 online grievance registration, instant confirmation with a unique tracking ID, and WhatsApp integration for real-time updates. Bhalla said, “The launch of the portal marks a transformative leap for the administration by embracing digital technologies and reaffirms our commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsive governance for every citizen of Manipur.” He urged residents to actively use the platform to strengthen government responsiveness.

Five other initiatives were unveiled along with the portal: measures to strengthen the Manipur Milk Union, Migration Support Centres in Delhi, Bangalore, and Hyderabad, a Residential Skill Development Program for cabin crew placement, and four new digital services from the Transport Department.

As part of the dairy development drive, a ₹5 crore cheque was handed to the Manipur Milk Union, and a 2KL Bulk Milk Cooling Centre was inaugurated at Kakching. Certificates were also distributed to three trainees completing the cabin crew skill program. The Milk Union initiative aims to improve rural livelihoods, nutritional security, and the role of women in the sector, officials said.

The Migration Support Centres are expected to help skilled youth secure employment in major cities, while the skill development program provides global career opportunities. New digital transport services aim to streamline citizen access and enhance administrative efficiency.

The campaign called on youth and women to actively participate in these initiatives, emphasising citizen involvement in building a model of development and progress in the state.

Ethnic clashes between the Meitei and Kuki communities since May 2023 have left more than 260 dead and thousands displaced, underscoring the need for improved governance and citizen outreach.