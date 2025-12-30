Manipur launches Rs 523 crore drive to safely resettle 10,000 displaced families

The Government of Manipur has reaffirmed its commitment to the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), emphasizing a phased, secure, and dignified process for families affected by conflict and law-and-order disruptions in the state.

Since November 2024, a decline in violence has enabled the government, in collaboration with security agencies, to initiate a structured resettlement program.

With support from the Ministry of Home Affairs, the state has been providing essential relief including food, drinking water, healthcare, education, and employment opportunities. From November 1, 2025, IDPs residing in relief camps have also begun receiving benefits through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), granting them flexibility and dignity in accessing assistance.

The resettlement strategy, guided by a ₹523 crore package under the Resettlement and Rehabilitation Program of the 2025–26 Manipur Budget, is divided into three phases: resettling families with partially damaged houses, those under the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) scheme, and families requiring inter-district relocation between Valley and Hill districts.

Funds have already been released to Deputy Commissioners, with ₹35.46 crore allocated for house construction and ₹9.26 crore for partially damaged homes. A State Level Committee, chaired by the Chief Secretary, along with district-level counterparts, monitors progress and prioritizes resettlement issues. Currently, approximately 10,000 IDPs from more than 2,200 households have been resettled, while another 4,000 houses are under construction.

The government has also focused on security and confidence-building measures, deploying the State Police, Central Armed Police Forces, and Assam Rifles/Army to ensure safe returns. Officials stressed that resettlement is being carefully phased to balance humanitarian urgency with long-term stability.

Chief Secretary Dr. Puneet Kumar Goel stated that the government remains dedicated to enabling every displaced family to return home safely, with dignity and security, reflecting Manipur’s steadfast commitment to a humane and sustainable resettlement process.