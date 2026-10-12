Manipur launches statewide campaign to ensure no eligible voter is left out

A statewide campaign has been launched in Manipur to ensure that no eligible voter is left out of the electoral rolls, with special camps being organised across 3,041 polling booths, the Chief Electoral Officer's (CEO) office said on October 12.

In a statement, the CEO's office said all 16 district election officers (DEOs) had initiated the campaign to help eligible voters check their enrolment status and seek assistance with electoral roll-related issues.

Voters can approach booth-level officers (BLOs), 84 assistant electoral registration officers (AEROs), 60 electoral registration officers (EROs) or the respective DEOs to register complaints or seek assistance, the statement said.

"We are committed to ensuring that no eligible voter is excluded from the voter list," it added.

The Election Commission published the final electoral rolls for Manipur on September 6 following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR). The revised rolls contain more than 19.60 lakh electors across the state's 60 Assembly constituencies.

During the revision exercise, 1.89 lakh names were deleted from the rolls, while 56,871 voters were added.

Chief Electoral Officer Arun Kumar Sinha had said the revised electoral rolls included 9,53,350 men, 10,06,962 women and 308 third-gender electors, with women outnumbering men.

The campaign comes ahead of the Assembly elections due in Manipur early next year. The special camps are intended to help eligible voters address enrolment-related concerns and ensure their names are included in the electoral rolls.