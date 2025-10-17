Manipur launches updated climate action plan amid rising climate threats

The Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, called for urgent implementation of climate initiatives as the state launched its updated State Action Plan on Climate Change at the closing session of the Indian Himalayan Region Climate Change Conclave.

The two-day conclave, organized by the Directorate of Environment and Climate Change at the City Convention Centre, brought together around 400 participants, including government officials from 12 Himalayan states, researchers, scientists, NGOs, and private sector representatives.

During his visit, the governor toured exhibitions showcasing community-led innovations and released five publications covering topics from wetlands and alien species to floating treatment wetlands. He also inaugurated the State Environment & Climate Data Centre virtually.

Highlighting the growing climate risks in Manipur, the governor noted that 2024 saw extreme heat with Jiribam reaching 43°C and highly unpredictable rainfall patterns. “The updated action plan must translate into real action, not remain on paper,” he said, stressing its integration of district-level vulnerability assessments and alignment with national climate goals.

He highlighted ongoing initiatives such as the Model Carbon-Positive Eco-Village at Phayeng, the Integrated Ecosystem Services Project at Nungkot Sarbel Machenpat, conservation projects at Loktak Lake, and the Spring Rejuvenation Programme in Ukhrul, Kamjong, and Senapati, where over 490 natural springs have been mapped to enhance water security and climate resilience.

The governor emphasized that combining policy, science, and community participation is crucial for building climate resilience and making environmental action a core part of Manipur’s development strategy.