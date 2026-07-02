Manipur launches VB G-RAM-G scheme to strengthen rural livelihoods, raises daily wage to Rs 300

Manipur Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh on Thursday, July 2 launched the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB G-RAM-G) scheme in the state, stating that the initiative would contribute to achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Viksit Bharat @2047 by strengthening rural livelihoods and expanding employment opportunities.

Addressing the launch programme, the Chief Minister announced that the daily wage under the scheme has been increased from Rs 283 to Rs 300, providing enhanced financial support to rural workers.

Singh said the scheme is aimed at improving livelihood security in rural areas while promoting inclusive and sustainable development. He expressed confidence that the initiative would strengthen the rural economy and support the state's overall development agenda in line with the national vision for a developed India by 2047.

The launch programme was organised by the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and was attended by officials and stakeholders associated with the implementation of the scheme.