Manipur leaders join Thadou community's Hun festival to push for peace amid unrest

Bethsaida village in Kangpokpi district hosted the 6th State-Level Hun 2026 on April 7, where speakers used the cultural platform to call for peace as tensions persist across Manipur.

Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho urged communities to reject violence, saying festivals that celebrate growth and life should not be overshadowed by conflict. He stressed that stability remains essential for development and appealed for collective efforts to restore normalcy.

Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen echoed the call, urging people across communities to maintain unity and rebuild trust during the ongoing crisis. She said the spirit of Hun—centred on renewal and hope—should guide efforts towards reconciliation.

The festival, a key cultural event of the Thadou community, marks the sprouting of seeds and reflects agrarian traditions of gratitude, sustenance and shared identity. Organisers highlighted its relevance in reinforcing social cohesion at a time of uncertainty.

Senior state officials and local representatives attended the programme, which combined traditional rituals with cultural performances. The ceremonial offering formed part of the proceedings, alongside music and dance showcasing Thadou heritage.

Cultural presentations, including traditional songs and performances with indigenous instruments, drew participation from multiple villages. A notable moment came when public representatives joined performers on stage, symbolising solidarity with the community.

The event concluded with a traditional feast, underscoring themes of unity and collective resilience.

Amid the ongoing unrest, the gathering emerged as both a cultural observance and a public appeal for peace, with organisers and leaders emphasising dialogue and harmony as the way forward.