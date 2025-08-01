Manipur lecturers suspend strike after govt assurance on pending files, transfers

Lecturers from the 2018 batch under the Lecturers' Association Manipur (LAM) have suspended their pen-down strike following an agreement with state government officials. The strike, which began on July 21, was in protest against delays in regularisation and pending salary disbursements.

The association said it reached a mutual understanding with government representatives during a recent meeting. According to officials, all groundwork related to pending regularisation files has been completed, and the documents are expected to be submitted for final approval by the Governor-in-Council within two to three days.

The delay in file processing was attributed to the recent appointment of senior department officials and the time required to complete procedural groundwork.

Crucially, the government also committed to revoking transfer orders issued against three LAM executives—one of the key demands of the striking lecturers, while urging the government to fulfil the understanding at the earliest..

The lecturers had launched their strike, citing the government's repeated failure to deliver on earlier commitments. The association, consisting of 603 lecturers, were appointed in 2019, with promises of regular pay starting April 2023. However, with the regularisation process still incomplete, none of them have received their salaries to date.