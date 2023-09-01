Boxing icon M C Mary Kom has shot a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah seeking his intervention to ensure "security forces take measures to prevent any incursions into the villages of Kom in Manipur by warring groups."

In a letter to Shah on August 31, the boxer said the Kom community is an indigenous tribe of Manipur and one of the smallest among the minorities.

"We are all dispersed between the two rivaling communities... there are always speculations and doubts against my community from both sides, and are caught in the middle of all problems... due to weak internal administration and tiny size as a community among the minority tribes, we have not been able to stand against any forces that intrude into our jurisdiction," she added.

"We seek the help of the security forces to prevent both warring groups from intrusion into Kom villages," she further added.

The former Rajya Sabha member also urged all the personnel deployed from the Indian Army, paramilitary, and state forces to uphold impartiality in the execution of their duties, safeguarding the populace and effectively contributing to the maintenance of peace and normalcy within the state.

Kom also urged everyone in Manipur especially the Meiteis and those from the Kuki Zo community to join together, set aside their differences and restore peace and normalcy to the state.

Kom also requested all individuals in Manipur, particularly the Meiteis and members of the Kuki Zo community, to unite, put aside their disparities, and work together to reestablish peace and normality within the state.

"We all need to co-exist, so let's put our differences and wounds aside," she added.

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