Manipur Governor summons 7th session of 12th Legislative Assembly on February 5

Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla has summoned the seventh session of the Twelfth Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 4 pm on February 5, at the Assembly Hall in Imphal.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by Clause (1) of Article 174 of the Constitution of India, I, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Governor of Manipur, hereby summon the 7th Session of the Twelfth Manipur Legislative Assembly to meet at 1600 hours on Thursday, the 5th February, 2026,” said a government order issued by the Manipur Legislative Assembly Secretariat late on Wednesday night.

Ahead of the Assembly session, a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) is likely to be held at 3 pm, according to people familiar with the matter.

Earlier on Wednesday, the first Cabinet meeting of the newly formed Manipur government, chaired by Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, was held at the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal. The meeting was convened shortly after the swearing-in ceremony held at Lok Bhavan and formally decided to convene the Assembly session on Thursday.

The Cabinet meeting was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, Cabinet ministers Govindas Konthoujam and Khuraijam Loken Singh, Advocate General Hijam Lenin Singh, Chief Secretary Puneet Kumar Goel, and Principal Secretary Arun Kumar Sinha.

Sharing visuals from the meeting on social media, the Manipur government stated that the session marked the beginning of collective governance and decision-making under the newly constituted State Cabinet.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs announced the revocation of President’s Rule in Manipur, paving the way for the swearing-in of Yumnam Khemchand Singh and his council of ministers. The state had been under President’s Rule since February 13, 2025, following the resignation of former Chief Minister N Biren Singh on February 9, 2025.

The 60-member Manipur Legislative Assembly, which has a tenure until 2027, had remained under suspended animation during the period of President’s Rule.