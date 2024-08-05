The 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly today approved demand for grants amounting to Rs. 3,269.96 crore for seven key departments, marking a significant step in the state’s fiscal planning for the upcoming year.

The largest allocation was earmarked for the Public Works Department, which received Rs. 1,974.72 crore. This substantial funding is expected to drive infrastructural development and maintenance across the state. The Social Welfare Department was granted Rs. 1,109.29 crore to enhance social services and welfare programs for the state's vulnerable populations.

Other notable allocations include Rs. 24.67 crore for the Transport Department, aimed at improving transportation infrastructure and services. The Fisheries Department received Rs. 89.95 crore to support sustainable fishing practices and boost local fisheries.

The Information and Publicity Department was allocated Rs. 19.50 crore, the Cooperation Department received Rs. 44.74 crore, and the Printing Department was granted Rs. 7.05 crore, each to support their respective operational and developmental activities.

These allocations were passed following the withdrawal of cut motions by opposition MLAs, ensuring unanimous support for the state’s budgetary allocations.

Earlier in the day, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced that the majority of the construction work on National Highway 137 has been completed. However, certain stretches of the road are still under construction due to unresolved land compensation issues.

The Chief Minister's statement was made in response to a cut-motion moved by Congress MLAs during the ongoing 6th session of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly. Congress MLA Keisham Meghachandra criticized the current government, highlighting the poor condition of both state and national highways. He noted that the Imphal-Jiribam road, Trans-Asian Highway, Imphal-Dimapur road, and Imphal-Ukhrul road have seen little progress despite government promises.