In a resolution adopted on January 21, the Members of the 12th Manipur Legislative Assembly addressed critical issues plaguing the state stating the need for immediate and decisive action. The resolution, passed unanimously, outlines key concerns and demands focused on bringing an end to the cycle of violence, disarming illegal arms, and ensuring the safety of civilians in sensitive areas.

The legislators highlighted the detrimental impact of SOO agreements with armed militant groups, providing them immunity from central forces. Calling for an end to this practice, the resolution urges the immediate abrogation of SOO agreements involving militants engaged in the killing of innocent civilians and violating ground rules. Additionally, the extension of such agreements with other groups involved in anti-state activities beyond the expiration date of February 29, 2024, is discouraged.

The legislators stressed the urgency of a complete disarmament of all illegal arms in the possession of miscreants and unauthorized persons across the state. They called upon both Central and State forces to act swiftly to ensure the safety and security of the public.

Expressing concern over armed attacks by Myanmar-based militants on Indian soil, citizens, and state security forces, the resolution demands an immediate cessation of such attacks. The legislators emphasized that failure to achieve this goal would be detrimental to the prestige of the Republic of India.

The resolution raised concerns about the responsiveness of Assam Rifles, particularly in sensitive areas where unarmed civilians, especially farmers, are targeted. The legislators called for strict instructions to be given to the forces, holding them accountable and replacing those who fail to act appropriately, ensuring the safety of civilians. The absence of a proper response, such as returning suppressive fire when civilians are under attack, has shattered public trust in the forces deployed in areas like Moreh, Bishnupur, Imphal West, Kakching, among others.

The legislators, in a united front, have urged the Government of India to take immediate and appropriate action to address the concerns outlined in the resolution. They stated that if the government fails to act positively, they, in consultation with the public, will take necessary and appropriate action to ensure the safety and security of the citizens of Manipur.