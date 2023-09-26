The Manipur cabinet on September 26 sought Union Home Minister Amit Shah's intervention into the death of two Meitei teens who were allegedly abducted on July 6, 2023.

In a letter addressed to the Union Home Minister, the legislators wrote, " We, the undersigned Members of the Legislative Assembly of Manipur would like to bring to your kind notice that photos of two murdered students, Phijam Hemjit (20 years) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17 years) who have been missing since July 2023 have surfaced on social media today which had led to widespread unrest and violence in the state today."



Also Read: Manipur violence: Thousands of students protest brutal killing of two Meitei teens in Imphal

Further, the undersigned MLAs also sought for the CBI to take up urgent expeditious action so that the guilty culprits are brought to book and justice is served at the earliest, as was similarly done earlier in the viral video case of Nongpok Sekmai that occurred on May 4, 2023.

It may be mentioned that, days after mobile internet services were restored in the violence-hit state, disturbing images of the bodies of two Meitei students who went missing near Bishnupur in the month of July, surfaced on social media platforms.