Manipur legislators demand justice after brutal attack on Thadou church leaders, call for peace

Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen and Saikul MLA Kimneo Hangshing on Wednesday, May 13 strongly condemned the ambush on Christian leaders and missionaries in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, describing the attack as “heinous”, “cowardly” and an assault on peace and humanity.

In a statement, Haokholet Kipgen said an unidentified terrorist group carried out the ambush on unsuspecting Christian leaders and missionaries, resulting in the deaths of Reverend V. Sithlhou, Pastor Kaigoulun and Pastor Paogoulen, while several others sustained injuries.

Expressing condolences to the bereaved families, the Saitu MLA said the continued violence must be condemned by all peace-loving people irrespective of tribal and linguistic differences. He appealed to all communities to maintain calm and uphold empathy during the difficult period.

Kipgen further stated that those responsible for the attack on “servants of God and missionaries of the divine Gospel” should not be absolved of their crimes. He urged the authorities, government agencies and civil society organisations to take necessary measures to ensure justice and restore peace.

Separately, Kimneo Hangshing condemned the incident, calling it a “cowardly ambush” on church leaders of the Thadou Baptist Association between Kotzim and Kotlen villages in Kangpokpi district.

The Saikul MLA said it was deeply shocking that respected religious leaders returning from a religious conference became victims of violence. Hangshing described the targeting of religious leaders and civilians as a “barbaric and inhuman act” with no place in a civilised society.

Hangshing expressed sorrow over the deaths of Rev. V. Sitlhou, former General Secretary of the Manipur Baptist Convention, Pastor Paogoulen, Pastor Kaigoulun and Rev. Vumthang, while also wishing speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

Hangshing urged the authorities concerned to take immediate and stringent action against those responsible and ensure justice without delay.