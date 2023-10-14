In a significant move, the Liangmai Naga Counil Manipur, the apex body of the Liangmai Naga tribe in the state of Manipur, has taken a resolution to ban poppy cultivation in their areas.

The Laingmai Naga Counil Manipur unanimously adopted a resolution to ban poppy cultivation in areas dominated by Liangmai Nagas, during their half yearly meet at Tamah in Tamenglong district on October 12. As part of the resolution, the council has directed all concerned village authorities to destroy their harvest of poppy within the month of October itself. The council further added that failure to comply with the directive would invite stern action against the poppy cultivators.

The Liangmai body further resolved in its meeting that no portion of farmland or forest would be allowed to carry out or lease out to anyone for the purpose of poppy cultivation in the Liangmai dominated areas.

The council has also appealed to the Central government and the Manipur government to take serious action to eradicate poppy cultivation in the state. The Liangmai body further appealed to all citizens to come forward and create a drug free society.

The resolution by the Liangmai Naga Council is quite significant as the N Biren Singh led Manipur government has ben consistently pushing against poppy cultivation in the state. In fact, the question of poppy cultivation has been one of the moot points that is being seen as among the reasons behind the present unrest in Manipur.