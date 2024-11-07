The Liangmai Naga Council has urged the President of India to declare the Committee on Tribal Unity (COTU) in Kangpokpi as an unlawful organization under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The council also called for strict legal measures against actions that incite violence and disrupt public order.

In a letter addressed to President Murmu, the Liangmai Naga Council highlighted the significant cultural and spiritual importance of the Chaga Ngee Festival, celebrated annually on 30th October.

This year, the celebrations were planned at Marenmai Village in Senapati District.

However, according to Liangmai Naga Council, on 29th October 2024, Lamminlun Singsit, General Secretary of COTU, issued a provocative statement, referring to the visit of the Chief Minister of Manipur and his Cabinet Ministers to the festival as a "trespass" and a "dangerous provocative act."

The statement was perceived as a threat to peace and unity by the Liangmai community.



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The council reported that COTU organized protests on 30th October 2024, which escalated into disruptive demonstrations in Gamgiphai, Kangpokpi District.

The council emphasized that COTU's actions undermined public safety and peace efforts in the region.

The Liangmai Naga Council expressed concerns over demographic shifts in Kangpokpi District, attributed to illegal immigration, which have altered the region's demographic balance and led to environmental degradation.

Addressing ongoing political challenges, the council appealed for the declaration of COTU as an unlawful organization and for the protection of indigenous rights.

They urged the Government of India to take decisive action against those who incite violence and disrupt public order.

The council stressed the importance of preserving cultural identity and traditions in the face of growing challenges, seeking government support to ensure the safety and dignity of their communities.