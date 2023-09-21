Five individuals were injured when lightning struck near Loktak Lake in the Bishnupur district on September 20 at approximately 2:00 PM.

The injured persons have been identified as follows:

- Meikam Naocha, 25 years, originally from Phougakchao Ikhai Mayai Leikai and currently residing at Moirang Khunou Relief Camp.

- Phairenbam Boy, 30 years, from Moirang Khunou.

- Laiphrakpam Hongba, 38 years.

- Maibam Britamjit, 30 years, from Moirang Khunou Mayai Leikai.

- Heisnam Basanta, from Moirang Khunou Mayai Leikai.

All five injured individuals have been admitted to the Community Health Centre in Moirang for medical treatment. According to their accounts, the incident occurred while they were attempting to return from a paddy field in the vicinity.