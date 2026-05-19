Manipur link surfaces in Rs 19 crore Methamphetamine seizure in Mizoram, two arrested

In a major anti-narcotics operation, Mizoram Police seized methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 19.21 crore in Saitual district and arrested two persons allegedly involved in drug trafficking.

According to police, the operation was carried out on Monday evening, May 18, after a white vehicle travelling from Manipur towards Aizawl was intercepted on suspicion of transporting contraband substances.

During the search operation, police recovered 2,02,000 methamphetamine tablets weighing 24.016 kg concealed inside specially created hidden compartments in the vehicle. The banned narcotic substance, commonly referred to as “crazy drug”, was allegedly packed in black polythene packets and hidden beneath the spare tyre section and along the side portions beyond the mud guards.

The two accused have been identified as Th Onkhothang Haokip (33), a resident of Moreh in Manipur’s Chandel district, and Mathew (46) from Jolzam in Churachandpur district.

Police arrested both individuals on the spot and also seized the vehicle used for transporting the drugs.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, including Sections 22(c), 25 and 29, and further investigation is underway to trace the source and intended destination of the narcotics consignment.

Methamphetamine tablets are banned in India and are considered one of the most dangerous synthetic drugs circulating in the region.