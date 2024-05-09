Unknown miscreants planted an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) at the residence of Sapam Romi in Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai in Imphal West on May 8.

As per sources, the bomb was discovered by family members around midnight yesterday prompting swift action from local authorities. Responding the incident immediately, it was safely disposed of at approximately 4 am today.



Condemning the bomb attack at residential area, a sit in protest was staged at Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai area under Imphal West district. The protest was organised by the Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai Apunba Lup, demanding for justice and security in the community.



Wife of Sapam Romi wife expressed strong condemnation against attack. She stated that they have simple with limited income as her husband autorickshaw driver. She questioned the rationale behind such an attack.

Sapam Diparan, Secretary of the Singjamei Mayengbam Leikai Apunba Lup, demanded a thorough investigation and swift apprehension of culprits.

She decried the present disturbing law and order situation while urging that community’s safety and wellbeing should be paramount.