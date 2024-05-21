Residents of Naoremthong in Imphal West took to the streets in a sit-in protest yesterday following an alleged gun attack on laborers in their community. The incident, which occurred on the night of May 18, has sparked outrage and fear among locals.

Jointly organized by the Khullem Leikai Meira Club, Uripok Apunba Lup, and Uripok Nupi Apunba Lup, the protest aimed to denounce the act of violence that transpired within their residential area. Speaking to the media during the protest, Samom Dhurba, the general secretary of Uripok Apunba Lup, vehemently condemned the attack and urged armed individuals to refrain from instigating violence in residential neighborhoods.

According to reports, unidentified armed miscreants opened fire on laborers on the fateful night, resulting in one fatality and leaving two others injured. The tragic incident has left the community shaken, with concerns over the safety and security of residents escalating.

In a separate demonstration, residents also voiced their dissent against another alleged gun attack, this time targeting Kakchingtabam Hotel. The protest, orchestrated by the Kakching Lamkhai Welfare Board, underscored the mounting apprehension and distress caused by such acts of violence.

Addressing the media, a spokesperson for the protesters demanded transparency and accountability from those responsible for the attacks. The community seeks answers and reassurance regarding the motives behind these assaults, emphasizing the need for swift action and justice.