Most of the Polling Stations out of the 178 in Kangpokpi District witnessed complete voter abstention during the first phase of the Lok Sabha Election, today (April 19).

The Kuki-Zo community constituted the majority population in most polling stations across the three Assembly Constituencies - 46-Saikul, 50-Kangpokpi, and 51-Saitu, while a few stations have a presence of Nagas and Nepalese.

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The haunting "Empty Polling Stations" emblematic of the Kuki-Zo community's abstention, echoes their resounding dissatisfaction with the Government.

The 24 Polling Stations designated as "Special Polling Stations" for Displaced Voters both from Inner and Outer Parliamentary Constituencies, the three Model Polling Stations, and most of the 77 Polling Stations managed exclusively by women witnessed "Zero voter turnout" till the end of voting at 4:00 pm apart from other polling stations in 50- Kangpokpi Assembly Constituency.

A similar situation was also witnessed in the 46-Saikul and 51-Saitu Assembly Constituency.

However, a small number of polling stations, primarily constituted by communities like the Nagas and Nepalese, and the polling stations exclusively managed by Persons with Disabilities, saw voter participation exercising their franchise rights, albeit at a very low percentage.

It may be recalled that the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills, the apex body of the Kuki tribes in the district, issued a strong statement urging all Kuki residents in Sadar Hills to refrain from participating in the upcoming Lok Sabha Election.

However, it made it clear that their approach to the Lok Sabha Polls is not about "boycotting" but rather choosing to "abstain from voting."

Considering the public pressure, in collaboration with all stakeholders recognized by the Kuki Inpi Manipur, the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills and various Kuki-Zo civil bodies made a unanimous decision to abstain from voting in the upcoming election.

The unanimous decision was endorsed by the Committee on Tribal Unity, or the CoTU and also at the local level by local town bodies and village authorities.

Speaking to the media, K. Shongreng, General Secretary of KSO Sadar Hills, underscored that the "zero per cent turnout" among the Kuki community in the Sadar Hills Kuki area is a stark testament to their profound disillusionment with the government.

He emphasized to the Indian government that without addressing the political injustices faced by the Kukis through proper legal channels, discontent would persist among the Kuki-Zo people.

"The unresolved political injustice we endure under the law of the land, compounded by inhumane killings, relentless assaults on our village and churches, and the rampant pillaging of our properties eludes us from the prospect of voting in peace", Shongreng asserted.

The total voter turnout in Kangpokpi District is expected to fall below 30%. Kangpokpi has 1,03,563 voters including 51,184 male voters and 52,378 female voters.

Meanwhile, polling personnel began to arrive at the District Headquarters from their respective polling stations.

There is no report of any poll-related untoward incidents till the filing of this report.