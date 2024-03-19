Loktak Development Authority (LDA) is thrilled to announce the approval of the Integrated Management Plan (IMP) for Loktak Lake, a collaborative effort between Wetlands International South Asia (WISA) and technically vetted by the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Roorkee.

This significant milestone has garnered an endorsement from the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India, under the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Ecosystems (NPCA) scheme, aimed at the conservation and management of wetlands.

The approval letter was presented to the Chairman of LDA, M Asnikumar Singh, during a meeting with senior officials of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) in New Delhi.

The IMP stands as a crucial part of Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's efforts, aligning with his vision to revive and safeguard our nation's wetlands and mangroves.

Under his leadership, the IMP embodies a holistic approach to ecosystem preservation, integrating various measures to ensure the ecological integrity of Loktak Lake while promoting sustainable societal benefits, stated Shri M Asnikumar.

This approval signifies a significant stride in our commitment to safeguarding Loktak Lake's ecological integrity while fostering sustainable societal benefits. It integrates the full spectrum of ecosystem services and biodiversity values of the wetland complex into our land and water resource management and developmental planning processes.

This approach aligns with the wise use principles outlined in the Ramsar Convention, emphasizing the preservation of ecological character through ecosystem-based approaches within the framework of sustainable development.

This approval marks a historic moment for the Loktak Development Authority and its relentless efforts towards the conservation and rejuvenation of Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands. Beyond ensuring the sustainable utilization of Loktak Lake resources, the IMP also guarantees livelihood opportunities for those reliant on the lake for sustenance.

The IMP will focus on several key areas, including Institutions & Governance; Land and Water Management; Species conservation and habitat management, and Sustainable Resource Development & Livelihood. It encompasses various actions such as delisting Loktak Lake from the Montreux Record, Integrated Wetland Inventory, Assessment & Monitoring System, Constitution of Scientific Advisory, Communication & outreach programs, implementation of water allocation plan, rejuvenating the natural drainage system, removing Phumdies, maintaining the open water regime, improving water quality, afforestation in the catchment area, consolidating Keibul Lamjao National Park boundaries, eco-development, developing Wetland link Cultural Heritage, developing sustainable fishery, community-managed fisheries strategy, identifying fish breeding grounds, enhancing community livelihoods, and more.



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On behalf of the LDA, Chairman M Asnikumar Singh extends heartfelt gratitude to the Honourable Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, for his timely intervention in expediting the approval of the IMP.

He also expresses appreciation to the Honourable Chief Minister of Manipur, N Biren Singh, for his invaluable guidance, and to the Minister for Environment and Forest, Government of Manipur, Th Biswajit Singh, for his valuable support, Dr Vineet Joshi, Chief Secretary, and other state government departments.

Additionally, heartfelt thanks go to our collaborators, WISA (Wetland International South-Asea) and IIT Roorkee, for their technical expertise and assistance, and other stakeholders.

"In this moment of celebration, I urge the citizens of our state, particularly the fishing community, to join hands with the LDA in our shared mission to preserve Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands. We recognize the vital role of community participation and the integration of traditional knowledge as we continue our journey as the primary state agency dedicated to the conservation and revitalization of Loktak Lake. The IMP is just a foundation towards Loktak Lake becoming an 'iconic wetland' of the world," Chairman added.