Loktak Development Authority (LDA) in Manipur submitted a letter to the Union Minister (Power) RK Singh at his official residence in New Delhi on August 10 regarding the present status of the Loktak Hydel Project's revised detailed project report (DPR).

In the letter, LDA Chairman Moirangthem Asnikumar Singh requested the ministry to take into account the altered hydrological patterns that have developed over the past 39 years.

The letter states, “It is crucial to assess the long-term impact of these altered patterns on water availability for power generation and other purposes. This consideration will ensure the sustainable functioning of the hydropower project while also taking into account the needs of the local communities and the adverse effects on the ecosystem of the Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands.”



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Speaking to the media, LDA Chairman Asnikumar said “Manipur can survive without the Loktak Hydel Project but it cannot survive without our mother Loktak Lake.”

He also met officials in the PMO and Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Govt of India in New Delhi where the same letter has been submitted.

Earlier, a report of the Expert Advisory Committee (EAC) on the “Long-Term Perspective Plan for Conservation and Wise Use of Loktak and Associated Wetlands” was launched in Imphal on July 28.

On the other hand, Khan expressed that a sincere effort by the LDA to prepare the recommendations will certainly be useful for the future management and restoration of Loktak Lake.

Expressing gratitude, LDA Chairman, M Asnikumar informed that the comprehensive report is the culmination of earnest efforts of the committee members for the past year.