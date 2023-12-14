In a noteworthy move aimed at safeguarding the ecological integrity of Loktak Lake, the Chairman of Loktak Development Authority (LDA), Shri M Asnikumar Singh, has directed attention to the significant environmental concerns associated with the Loktak Hydro Electric Project (LHEP).

As the largest freshwater lake in North East India and a Ramsar Protected Site since 1990, Loktak Lake faces pressing ecological challenges, necessitating a thoughtful and strategic approach.

Following a series of letters addressed to the NHPC, Ministry of Power, and Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEFCC), Chairman Shri M Asnikumar Singh highlighted serious breaches in administrative procedures related to the submission of the revised Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the modernization of the Loktak Project.

This concern led to a high-level meeting held in New Delhi, where Chairman Singh, accompanied by the LDA team and state government officials, emphasized the critical issues associated with the modernization plan of Loktak Hydro Electric Project.

Deeply recognising the sentiments of populations in the state regarding the impact of the Loktak Hydro Electric Project (LHEP) and its far-reaching consequences on communities, submergence of agricultural land, socio-economic impact and alterations to the ecosystem, Chief Minister Shri N Biren Singh, in collaboration with Loktak Development Authority and the state government, has called for a joint meeting of all stakeholders on December 15, 2023.

The focus of this meeting is to delve into the modernization plan proposed by the National Hydro Electric Power Corporation (NHPC) for the Loktak Hydro Electric Project. Since its commission in 1983, the LHEP has adversely affected Loktak Lake's ecosystem and led to the flooding of approximately 80,000 acres of land in the valley.

In this crucial meeting likely to be attend by Minister( Forest & Environment, Power & Agriculture) , Minister (Water Resources ), Minister (Public Works & YAS) , Minister (Fishery ) , Minister( PHED and CAF&PD), Minister (Education & Law) , MLAs of Thanga , Moirang , Kumbi , Wangoi , Mayangimphal , Chairman LDA , Chief Secretary & administrative secretaries and head of deptt concern etc .

The Chief Minister's proactive approach, in tandem with Loktak Development Authority and the state government, underscores a commitment to evaluating and mitigating the negative impacts associated with the project, aligning with LDA's conservation mission. Key issues such as environmental degradation, community displacement, socio-economic changes (especially sustaining livelihoods) and alterations to the local ecosystem will be central topics of discussion.

The meeting is poised to provide a platform for stakeholders to express their concerns and explore sustainable alternatives. The state government is wholeheartedly committed to the comprehensive rejuvenation of our esteemed Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands, implementing all conceivable measures for the well-being of both present and future generations. We earnestly seek public cooperation in this collective endeavour.