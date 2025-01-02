A meeting was held today, January 2, 2025 at the office chamber of the Chairman, Loktak Development Authority (LDA), Secretariat South Block, Imphal, to finalize plans for the upcoming bird census at Loktak Lake.

The meeting was chaired by chairman LDA M. Asnikumar Singh and joined important stakeholders and conservationists of forest. They are L. Joykumar Singh, IFS, Chief Conservator (Administration, Planning & Wildlife); Ng. Sanajaoba Meetei, Project Director, LDA; Amit Kaler, IFS, Deputy Conservator (Park & Sanctuary); W. Romabai Devi, Divisional Forest Officer, Bishnupur; K. Jugeshwore Singh, Water Bird Conservationist; RK Birjeet Singh, Convenor, Asian Waterbird Census (AWC) & IBCN, Manipur State; Kh. Brajeshkumar, President Wildlife Explorers Manipur & renowned Water Bird Photographer; Salam Rajesh, IUCN/Conservation Practitioner; Asem Bidyabusan Singh, Senior Scientific Officer, LDA; and Ch. Bidan Singh, Scientific Officer, LDA.

The bird census, scheduled for 18th January 2024, is a joint initiative by the LDA, the Wildlife Wing of the Forest Department, Government of Manipur, the Asian Waterbird Census (AWC), and the Indian Bird Conservation Network (IBCN).

It is a testament to Citizen Science—a collaborative effort between the public and scientists aimed at enhancing scientific knowledge. This year’s census will cover 50 (fifty) strategic locations within Loktak Lake, its associated wetlands ( like Takmu, Pumlenpat, Kharungpat, Ekopat etc ) and other wetlands & water bodies like Lamphelpat etc

Loktak Lake, once home to 127 waterbird species, now supports only around 50 species due to ecological changes. Migratory birds from as far as Siberia and Central Asia arrive at Loktak annually, making it a vital stopover for many species during their migration. The dwindling numbers highlight the urgent need for conservation measures, as the presence of these birds and other ecological parameters is integral to Loktak’s designation as a Ramsar site.

Key outcomes of the meeting included the decision are to form a Working Group, organise a three day orientation program and to conduct awareness programs.

The working group will develop and implement a long-term policy for the conservation of avian species in Loktak Lake. ( it will comprising of officials from LDA, Forest & Wildlife departments & subject experts) .

The three-Day Orientation Programme will Scheduled for January 10-12 at Sendra,Loktak Lake. It aims to train volunteers and stakeholders involved in the census.

An awareness campaign, in collaboration with local clubs and community members, will educate the public on the importance of waterbirds-both native and migratory-and their role in Loktak’s ecosystem & it’s associated wetlands .

M. Asnikumar Singh made an appeal to the public, especially the dwellers and fishing communities of Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands, to avoid any activities that could disturb the migratory waterbirds. He urged the community to ensure the safety of these rare species and act as their protectors.

“These migratory birds are a symbol of our ecological wealth and heritage. I appeal to everyone not to disturb and harm them by any means. Instead, let us unite to safeguard these birds and work towards restoring Loktak Lake’s ecological balance,” he said.

Loktak Lake, often referred to as the cradle of Manipuri civilization, is not only the state’s lifeline but also a sanctuary for biodiversity. The upcoming bird census represents a crucial step toward understanding and preserving this iconic wetland’s ecological integrity.