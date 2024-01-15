The Loktak Development Authority (LDA) strongly refutes the baseless claims made by the All Loktak Lake Fishers Union, Manipur (ALLAFUM) in their press statement dated January 13, 2024, which has been circulated to various publications in the state.

ALLAFUM's allegations against the Government of Manipur regarding the Inland Waterways Project are unfounded.

The Loktak Inland Transport Project, Phase-I, implemented in 2011-12 and funded by the Inland Transport Authority of India, had its Phase-II detailed project report submitted in 2017, and sanctioned in 2018-19. However, due to a ban imposed by the Manipur High Court on new projects in Loktak Lake, the project was halted, and the allocated amount of Rs 5 crore was duly returned to the Inland Transport Authority of India in 2022.

Contrary to ALLAFUM's claims, the recent visit by members of the Inland Waterways Authority of India, the Government of India, and the interactive sessions conducted have no connection to the Inland Waterways Project in the state. There are no such projects in the pipeline.



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ALLAFUM should refrain from disseminating misleading information, and for accurate details, they are urged to approach the Loktak Development Authority directly.

In the future, the Loktak Development Authority commits to proactively engaging with fishing communities when undertaking any projects.

Misleading statements, such as those issued by ALLAFUM, only foster public resentment.

LDA emphasizes the importance of open communication and encourages stakeholders to seek clarification before making public statements.

LDA remains steadfast in its mission to conserve and restore Loktak Lake and its associated wetlands. Community participation is a key guiding principle for LDA, and the Integrated Management Plan (IMP) is currently in its final stage of approval by the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Government of India.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Shri N Biren Singh, LDA is confident in fulfilling its mandate. The state government is also actively working on a fisherman welfare policy to safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of fishers in the state.

Loktak Development Authority reiterates its commitment to transparency, community involvement, and the sustainable conservation of Loktak Lake.