The Loktak Development Authority in Manipur is set to host a two-day Regional Level Workshop on the conservation and wise use of wetlands on April 29-30, 2023, at Hotel Classic Grande in Chingmeirong. The Ministry of Environment, Forests, and Climate Change, Government of India is sponsoring the event, which is part of the Sabhagita Mission, a national initiative to encourage participatory conservation and wise use of wetlands in India.

The workshop aims to involve communities and promote a society ownership approach to wetland conservation and wise use, covering 165 wetlands and 42 Ramsar sites across the country. The ministry is sponsoring similar regional workshops in other parts of India, with this being one of the four organized so far.

The event coincides with the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, which marks a significant step towards promoting wetland conservation and wise use. The first day of the workshop will include brainstorming deliberations by various experts in the field, followed by a valedictory session in the afternoon, graced by esteemed guests, including the Hon'ble Union Minister for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, Govt of India Shri Bhupender Yadav, the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Manipur, Shri N. Biren Singh, the Hon'ble Minister for Forest, Environment and Climate Change, Govt of Manipur Shri Th. Bishwajit Singh, and the Hon'ble Chairman of Loktak Development Authority, Shri M Asnikumar Singh.

The workshop will be attended by officials, scientists from MOEFCC, Govt of India, knowledge partners, subject experts, representatives of state wetland authorities from more than 10 different states. In addition, participants such as wetland Mitras and dwellers of the wetlands are also participating the workshop. The event will conclude with a field visit to Loktak Lake on April 30, 2023.

The workshop is expected to bring together various stakeholders in the field of wetland conservation and wise use, providing an opportunity to share knowledge and best practices towards achieving the objectives of the Sabhagita Mission.