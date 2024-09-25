Representatives from the Loktak Development Authority (LDA) attended a workshop in Bhopal this week, marking 25 years of partnership between the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Madhya Pradesh government.

The event provided a platform for the LDA to discuss crucial environmental issues and seek support for their lake restoration project.

The two-day workshop, held at Taj Lakefront, brought together officials from various states, financial institutions, and expert organisations. It featured presentations on topics ranging from climate resilience and renewable energy to urban development and public sector management.

On the sidelines of the event, LDA Chairman Moirangthem Asnikumar Singh highlighted the urgent need to address the environmental impact of the Ithai Barrage on Loktak Lake. The barrage, part of a hydroelectric project operational since 1983, has significantly affected the lake's ecosystem and surrounding communities.

Singh emphasised the urgent need to conduct a post-environmental impact assessment to implement effective measures for safeguarding the lake's future.

The LDA team presented updates on their proposed 'Sustainable Loktak Lake Ecological Restoration, Livelihood and Eco-Tourism Project,' which is set to receive ADB funding and technical support. They also shared findings from an Expert Advisory Committee report and a recently approved Integrated Management Plan for the lake.

Singh appealed to ADB officials to expedite the approval process for their project, expressing hope for continued support in protecting Loktak Lake. "Our vision is to transform Loktak into an iconic wetland site of global significance," he added.

The workshop also saw participation from other Manipur state officials, including Public Works Department Secretary Ksh. Robert Singh, who presented on the status of the Imphal Ring Road Project.