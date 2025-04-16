Manipur: Low-intensity blast triggers panic in Churachandpur
A low-intensity explosion triggered panic in Manipur's Churachandpur in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.
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A low-intensity explosion triggered panic in Manipur's Churachandpur in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.
The blast happened at Elim Veng near the Jamsuan-Sahei roads junction, they said.
No one was injured in the explosion, they added. Locals claimed that some persons came to the area around 1 am on a two-wheeler, hurled the bomb and left.
Police said an investigation was underway to identify those behind the blast.
This is a developing story.
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