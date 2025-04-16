A low-intensity explosion triggered panic in Manipur's Churachandpur in the early hours of Wednesday, officials said.

The blast happened at Elim Veng near the Jamsuan-Sahei roads junction, they said.

No one was injured in the explosion, they added. Locals claimed that some persons came to the area around 1 am on a two-wheeler, hurled the bomb and left.

Police said an investigation was underway to identify those behind the blast.

This is a developing story.



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