Moreh marked the 13th Foundation Day of the Land Ports Authority of India (LPAI) with great enthusiasm, celebrating its continued efforts in strengthening cross-border trade and connectivity.

The event saw active participation from LPAI officials, staff, and key stakeholders from the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Moreh, reflecting the authority’s pivotal role in facilitating seamless trade across India’s borders.

An official from Land Port Moreh inaugurated the celebrations by tracing LPAI’s journey, emphasizing its evolution in trade infrastructure development and its contribution to regional economic cooperation. The address highlighted LPAI’s role in streamlining cross-border movement, ensuring efficient trade facilitation, and fostering diplomatic ties through well-managed Integrated Check Posts (ICPs).

Dignitaries and stakeholders present at the event lauded the dedication of LPAI personnel in ensuring smooth trade operations, maintaining security, and upholding regulatory compliance. Their efforts were recognized as key drivers behind the port’s operational efficiency.

The ceremony concluded with a reaffirmation of LPAI’s mission to modernize India’s land border infrastructure and strengthen regional economic partnerships. As LPAI steps into its 14th year, the celebration at Moreh underscored its unwavering commitment to transforming border trade into a catalyst for economic growth and cooperation.